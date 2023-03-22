Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 5,452 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $59,609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 300.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after purchasing an additional 987,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

