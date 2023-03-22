Paragon Capital Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $331.08 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $314.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.08.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

