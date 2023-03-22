Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,851 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $52.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

