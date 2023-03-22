Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,437 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after acquiring an additional 325,738 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,030,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,299,000 after acquiring an additional 72,693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after acquiring an additional 379,063 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,638,000 after acquiring an additional 112,817 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,876,000 after acquiring an additional 159,896 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $140.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.88 and its 200 day moving average is $142.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.