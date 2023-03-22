Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,945 Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 342.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 115.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at $83,927,756.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at $83,927,756.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,301,400 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 1.4 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of SIG opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.18.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.