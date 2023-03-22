Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 1,836 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Liberty Global by 13.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 99,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Liberty Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Liberty Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYK stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

