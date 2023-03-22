Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes $249,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,528 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Tapestry by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,050 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.31.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Articles

