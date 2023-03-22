Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,875 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after buying an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after buying an additional 1,183,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after buying an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $53.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

