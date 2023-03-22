Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BKGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,875 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after buying an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after buying an additional 1,183,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after buying an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $53.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

