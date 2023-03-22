PARSIQ Trading Down 9% This Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 9% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $19.45 million and $1.05 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

