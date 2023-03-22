Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MGV traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $99.51. The stock had a trading volume of 31,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,140. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average of $100.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.