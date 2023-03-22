Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,374,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 625,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,102,000 after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 464,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 373,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after acquiring an additional 58,152 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

CFO traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,990. The firm has a market cap of $793.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $58.69 and a 12 month high of $75.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.89.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.