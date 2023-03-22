Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 2,997 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $45.74. 917,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,562. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $49.71.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.