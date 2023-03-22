Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,677 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.02. 2,991,562 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.