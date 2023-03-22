Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.48% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $121,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.2% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GCOR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,871. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $47.72.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.