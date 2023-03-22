Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 0.4% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,344 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

