Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 2,318 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF makes up about 1.2% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FCTR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.84. 7,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $250.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.