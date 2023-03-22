Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 43,217 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,217 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 630,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,289,000 after buying an additional 44,427 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,275,000 after buying an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 128,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.22. 70,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,238. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.79 and its 200-day moving average is $99.63. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $127.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

