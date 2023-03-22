Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Capitalization Hits $877.50 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $877.50 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000760 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010273 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology.Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable.Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:

* Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatility

* Settle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominations

* Move between digital assets with ease and lower fees

* Settle transactions outside of traditional banking hours

* Transact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

