PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Earnings Results

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDD had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.38. PDD has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. STF Management LP bought a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PDD by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About PDD

PDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their price objective on PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. KGI Securities upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PDD from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.69.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

