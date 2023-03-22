PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Earnings Results

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDD had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
PDD Stock Performance
Shares of PDD stock opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.38. PDD has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC cut their price objective on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on PDD from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie upped their price objective on PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, KGI Securities raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD
PDD Company Profile
PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.
