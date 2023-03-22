PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Earnings Results

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDD had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.38. PDD has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get PDD alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC cut their price objective on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on PDD from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie upped their price objective on PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, KGI Securities raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

PDD Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.