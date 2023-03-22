Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $42.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Perion Network traded as high as $37.45 and last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 120814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PERI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Price Performance

About Perion Network

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

