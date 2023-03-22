PermRock Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE PRT opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

In other news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $25,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,210,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,396,946.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,873 shares of company stock valued at $945,500.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

