PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 251,636 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 97,232 shares.The stock last traded at $61.19 and had previously closed at $60.61.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.81.

Get PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth about $11,480,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 98,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 75,907 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 91,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,261,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.