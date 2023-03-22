PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHKGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,103,235 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 485,397 shares.The stock last traded at $4.76 and had previously closed at $4.75.

PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93.

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHK. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 559,537 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 19.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 704,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 114,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 119.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 377,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 640,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

