PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,103,235 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 485,397 shares.The stock last traded at $4.76 and had previously closed at $4.75.

PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93.

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHK. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 559,537 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 19.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 704,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 114,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 119.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 377,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 640,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

