PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,103,235 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 485,397 shares.The stock last traded at $4.76 and had previously closed at $4.75.
PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93.
PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.