PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.74 and last traded at $51.75. 179,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 180,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUNI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at about $85,000.

About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

