Pirate Chain Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $74.16 million and approximately $105,529.60 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00126476 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00058217 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00037416 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001881 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 195,908,083 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

