Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PAA remained flat at $12.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,557,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,668,075. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 89.92%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.