PlayDapp 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.97 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $125.26 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000804 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.56 or 0.00350958 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,308.86 or 0.25508827 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 94.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00009963 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,992,304 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.