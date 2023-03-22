Plus Products (OTCMKTS:PLSPF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Plus Products Inc (OTCMKTS:PLSPF – Get Rating) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 2,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27.
Plus Products, Inc (Canada) engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of cannabis infused products. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to both regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational, markets. The company was founded by Jacob F. Heimark and Roy McFarland on March 29, 2018 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
