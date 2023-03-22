Pocket Network (POKT) Price Tops $0.0523

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $53.32 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Get Pocket Network alerts:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

