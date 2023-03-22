Pocket Network (POKT) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.82 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $53.17 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00355585 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,381.71 or 0.25834179 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 94.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010090 BTC.

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

