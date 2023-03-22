Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Polaris worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Polaris by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Polaris by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Polaris Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PII. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.70.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.94. 126,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,113. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $123.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.36 and a 200-day moving average of $107.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Featured Stories

