Powerledger (POWR) Price Hits $0.19

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Powerledger has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Powerledger has a total market cap of $90.70 million and approximately $24.78 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Powerledger token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Powerledger

Powerledger’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars.

