PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,238.55

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,238.55 ($15.21) and traded as low as GBX 1,157.25 ($14.21). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,175 ($14.43), with a volume of 5,989 shares trading hands.

PPHE Hotel Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,171.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,236.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.90. The company has a market capitalization of £493.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4,916.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

PPHE Hotel Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from PPHE Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. PPHE Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,250.00%.

Insider Activity at PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Daniel Kos bought 2,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,156 ($14.20) per share, for a total transaction of £31,119.52 ($38,216.28). 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.