PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,240 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PPL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PPL by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

