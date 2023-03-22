PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Buys Shares of 5,901 iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCB opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $55.14. The firm has a market cap of $200.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.