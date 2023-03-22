PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Invests $2.89 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.8% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $199.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.43 and a 200-day moving average of $195.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

