PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Makes New $489,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.5% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $331.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.08.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

