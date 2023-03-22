PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Takes $1.07 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

