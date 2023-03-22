Premia Price Tops $0.91 on Exchanges (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Premia token can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Premia has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Premia has a total market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $286,825.81 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.52 or 0.00354278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,305.80 or 0.25750189 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00010057 BTC.

About Premia

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

