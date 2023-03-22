Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.63

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.73 ($0.01). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01), with a volume of 163,908,174 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of £154.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

