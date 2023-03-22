Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.01 and last traded at $33.01. Approximately 198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (BTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to hold equities of small- and mid-cap healthcare firms in the US. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. BTEC was launched on Aug 19, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

