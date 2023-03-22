Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $4.38

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $4.53. Procaps Group shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 6,789 shares.

Procaps Group Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74.

Get Procaps Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procaps Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Procaps Group in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procaps Group in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.