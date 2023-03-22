Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $24.80. 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99.

Get Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 30.74% of Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of globally listed companies that aid in natural disaster recovery strategies. The index comprises four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological, and meteorological.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.