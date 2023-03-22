Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading Down 4.2%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $108.03 and last traded at $108.03. 25,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 514,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on RXDX shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.33. The company has a quick ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $2,903,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,001,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,489,715.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $2,903,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 971,320 shares of company stock valued at $111,825,113. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Recommended Stories

