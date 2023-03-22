ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,269,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 5,644,002 shares.The stock last traded at $46.95 and had previously closed at $46.47.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra QQQ

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

