ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.98

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.98 and last traded at $33.31, with a volume of 160054086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 3.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,641,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,969,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.