Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $21.94. Approximately 81,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,738,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

