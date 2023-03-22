Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $21.94. Approximately 81,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,738,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PTGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.
Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.