Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Cut by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,271 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE PRU traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.23. 869,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,193. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $122.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

