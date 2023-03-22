PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1949 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.04.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:PBCRY opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $15.32.

Get PT Bank Central Asia Tbk alerts:

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.